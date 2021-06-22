Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 3,570 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 116.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $762.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

