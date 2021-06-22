Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.60% of The Hackett Group worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 240,678 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

