Walthausen & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in IEC Electronics were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 203,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $110.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

