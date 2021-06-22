Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.63% of First Community worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Community by 671.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 89.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.73. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

