Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 27,180 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

CTRN opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

