Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 4,360 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

