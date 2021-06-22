Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €17.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SZU. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Südzucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.82 ($17.44).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.28 ($15.62) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.79. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.62.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

