WazirX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56.94 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, WazirX has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $336.90 million and $56.94 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00048053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00155795 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.98 or 0.99236832 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003024 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

