Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 2,290 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.0% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $68.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

