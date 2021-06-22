Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.