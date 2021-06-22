Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

