Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 120 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

