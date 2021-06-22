WealthStone Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

