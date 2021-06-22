WealthStone Inc. Buys 1,901 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

