WealthStone Inc. Buys 369 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $181.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

