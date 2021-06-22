WealthStone Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WF. UBS Group AG raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

