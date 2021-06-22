WealthStone Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

