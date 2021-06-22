WealthStone Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,006,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,342,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,912,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFI opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

