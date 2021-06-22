WealthStone Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFI opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

