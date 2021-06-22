WealthStone Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthStone Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $136.29 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

