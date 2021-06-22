WealthStone Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthStone Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

IWM opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $136.29 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

