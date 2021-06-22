WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. WebSafety shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34.

WebSafety Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBSI)

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

