Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ExlService (EXLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS):

6/17/2021 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL's proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. "

6/14/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. 164,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $108.07. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,158. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

