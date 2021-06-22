Wells Fargo & Company Increases Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $160.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GH. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.15.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $119.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

