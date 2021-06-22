Wentworth Resources plc (WEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on July 23rd

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wentworth Resources stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Wentworth Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £49.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

