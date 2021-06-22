Wentworth Resources plc (WEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on July 23rd

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wentworth Resources stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Wentworth Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £49.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Wentworth Resources Company Profile
