Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,177 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,357,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 494,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.