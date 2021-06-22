Westpac Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

