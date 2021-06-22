Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 30,646 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 77.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $5,664,231. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

