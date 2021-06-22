Westpac Banking Corp Sells 27,871 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,871 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,276,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

