Westwood Global Investments LLC Has $55.86 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Westwood Global Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,741 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 3.6% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $55,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 153.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 743,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 174,469 shares in the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

