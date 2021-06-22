Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:WIX traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 251.80 ($3.29). 1,459,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,019. The company has a market cap of £634.90 million and a P/E ratio of 23.40. Wickes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates 233 retail stores, as well as a website, wickes.co.uk; and a TradePro mobile app for trade members. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building materials, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and lighting, security and ironmongery, timber and sheet materials, heating and plumbing, as well as nails, screws, and adhesives.

