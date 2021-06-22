Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $189.63

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.63, but opened at $196.20. Winmark shares last traded at $196.20, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.09. The company has a market capitalization of $726.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.