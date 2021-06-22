Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries comprises approximately 2.1% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Winnebago Industries worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.37. 15,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,735. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.