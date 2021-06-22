Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 602,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.35.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Argus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

