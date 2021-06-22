Wownero (WOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.76 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Wownero has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $80,906.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00045548 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.