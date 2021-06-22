Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 44.5% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $205,259.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049013 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

