WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 326.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WPP were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,800,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,358,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPP opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPP. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

