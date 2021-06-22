Wrapped Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $401.33 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $31,643.93 or 1.00053468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and $401.33 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000750 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 191,825 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.