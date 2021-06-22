Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Down 40% Over Last 7 Days (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 40% against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $76,475.54 and $1,380.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $224.93 or 0.00686334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.00635354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00077022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.35 or 0.07233667 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

