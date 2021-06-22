Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.71) and the highest is ($0.95). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($6.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $127.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

