Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 721,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $332.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

