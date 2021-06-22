Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 25th.
On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.
AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).
AZRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.
