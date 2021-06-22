Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages have commented on AZRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

AZRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

