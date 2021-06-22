Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.53. 1,395,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,309. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $83.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.