Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.53. 1,395,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,309. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $83.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

