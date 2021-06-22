Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

IP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.27. 54,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,126. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

