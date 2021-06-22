Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post sales of $17.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.57 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMRK. B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

