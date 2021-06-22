Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce sales of $20.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Sientra posted sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $81.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SIEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

SIEN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Sientra by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 14.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,459,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 188,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $2,187,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.