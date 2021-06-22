Zacks: Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

FCCY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

