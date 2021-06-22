Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $12.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report earnings per share of $12.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.73. Amazon.com posted earnings of $10.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $57.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.45 to $71.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $73.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.62 to $96.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $51.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,505.74. 243,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

