Zacks: Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

SAVA opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

