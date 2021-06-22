Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $426.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $429.30 million. CDK Global reported sales of $449.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.42. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,119. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.15. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $321,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

